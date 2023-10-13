NIGHT NURSE by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Staff Nurse Advert

Staff Nurse - Nursing Home - Job Ref: TC21655

Shifts: Nights

Hours: 36/48

Pay: £22ph

Howard Finley Care Ltd are recruiting for an experienced registered nurse (RGN/RMN/RNLD) to join one of their valued clients based in Taunton. The home is a Medium sized elderly care service, situated just outside of the city centre, it provides fantastic facilities and boasts a great local reputation. You will be joining a team of experienced staff, who go above and beyond to provide the highest level of care to all residents. You will be joining a home that pride themselves in constantly developing and training their staff.

The Home:

Elderly Care

Medium sized - 60 beds

CQC - GOOD all areas

Nurse qualified Deputy and Home Manager

The role:

Nights available

36/48 hours

£22ph

Paid breaks.

What you need:

NMC Pin Number

RGN/RMN/RNLD

Strong clinical skills

For more information, please call Tom Clark directly on 01183346499

Or 'Apply' directly to this advert with your CV attached!