NIGHT NURSE by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Staff Nurse Advert
Staff Nurse - Nursing Home - Job Ref: TC21655
Shifts: Nights
Hours: 36/48
Pay: £22ph
Howard Finley Care Ltd are recruiting for an experienced registered nurse (RGN/RMN/RNLD) to join one of their valued clients based in Taunton. The home is a Medium sized elderly care service, situated just outside of the city centre, it provides fantastic facilities and boasts a great local reputation. You will be joining a team of experienced staff, who go above and beyond to provide the highest level of care to all residents. You will be joining a home that pride themselves in constantly developing and training their staff.
The Home:
- Elderly Care
- Medium sized - 60 beds
- CQC - GOOD all areas
- Nurse qualified Deputy and Home Manager
The role:
- Nights available
- 36/48 hours
- £22ph
- Paid breaks.
What you need:
- NMC Pin Number
- RGN/RMN/RNLD
- Strong clinical skills
For more information, please call Tom Clark directly on 01183346499
Or 'Apply' directly to this advert with your CV attached!