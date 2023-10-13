DAY NURSE by Howard Finley Care Ltd

For Employers
Staff Nurse Advert

Staff Nurse - Nursing Home - Job Ref: TC21656

Shifts: Days

Hours: 36/48

Pay: £19ph

Howard Finley Care Ltd are recruiting for an experienced registered nurse (RGN/RMN/RNLD) to join one of their valued clients based in Bradford. The home is a Medium sized elderly care service, situated just outside of the city centre, it provides fantastic facilities and boasts a great local reputation. You will be joining a team of experienced staff, who go above and beyond to provide the highest level of care to all residents. You will be joining a home that pride themselves in constantly developing and training their staff.

The Home:

  • Elderly Care
  • Medium sized - 39 beds
  • CQC - GOOD all areas
  • Nurse qualified Deputy and Home Manager

The role:

  • Days available
  • 36/48 hours
  • £19ph
  • Paid breaks
  • Meals and uniform provided
  • Lots of support from another nurse on shift and deputy

What you need:

  • NMC Pin Number
  • RGN/RMN/RNLD
  • Strong clinical skills

For more information, please call Tom Clark directly on 01183346499

Or 'Apply' directly to this advert with your CV attached!

