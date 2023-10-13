Administrator - Pre-assessment by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Administrator | Pre Assessment | Bookings team | Spire Leeds| Leeds | 37.5 hours per week | Full time, Permanent | £11.45 per hour

Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialities including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.

Spire has an exciting opportunity for a Administrator to work in in Pre-Assessment based in the busy bookings team office.

Based in the hospital bookings office, this role will support the Pre-Assessment sister with all associated administration tasks.

To ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient patient administration service within the hospital. To provide information to patients, consultants and other relevant departments in a timely and courteous manner.





Overall Responsibilities

- Work with Bookings Team Leader to coordinate pre-assessment clinics.

- Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous and efficient manner either by face to face meetings, telephone or letter. Ensure an accurate record of the communication is held

- Maintain departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately

- Liaise closely with patients, consultants and clinical teams in relation to any special requirements or individual requests

- Practice and maintain a high standard of confidentiality at all times and exercise absolute discretion in the use of all patient/consultant/staff information

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

- Booking the patient pre-op appointments

- Maintaining the dashboard and calling the patients to encourage them to fill in their EPOA forms.

- Provide MDT administration support when required

- Organise and set up pre-op clinics

- Communicate late bookings and changes to pre-op clinics to relevant teams.

- Prepare and print clinic lists for the following days clinics



Experience

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in an office and / or customer service environment

Working Hours: 37.5 hours

Contract Type: Full-time, Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.