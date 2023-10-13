Senior Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Senior Day Nurse - Lytham St Annes
Full-time Hours (36 hours)
Salary: £22.50 p/h
You must be a NMC Registered Nurse
The home is a leading provider of person led and supportive care for older people living with dementia.
The service is inspected and rated "Good" with the Care Inspectorate
The role:
- To positively support the Registered Manager in providing leadership to the care and support staff.
- To have responsibility for leading, supporting and facilitating the nursing and medical needs of residents and patients.
- To support senior management in the delivery of high-quality care and support, and to deputies when required
- To maintain skills at a current level and undertake required training and development
Benefits of working with us:
- Free uniform
- Paid Breaks and Clinical Handovers
- Overtime available.
- Free parking.
- Pension enrolment.
- All statutory training is provided
Howard Finley Care are acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
- Contact: Dominic Hardie - 0118 3346 499 - dominic@howard-finley.co.uk
