Senior Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care Ltd
Lytham St Annes
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

Senior Day Nurse - Lytham St Annes

Full-time Hours (36 hours)

Salary: £22.50 p/h

You must be a NMC Registered Nurse

The home is a leading provider of person led and supportive care for older people living with dementia.

The service is inspected and rated "Good" with the Care Inspectorate

The role:

  • To positively support the Registered Manager in providing leadership to the care and support staff.
  • To have responsibility for leading, supporting and facilitating the nursing and medical needs of residents and patients.
  • To support senior management in the delivery of high-quality care and support, and to deputies when required
  • To maintain skills at a current level and undertake required training and development

Benefits of working with us:

  • Free uniform
  • Paid Breaks and Clinical Handovers
  • Overtime available.
  • Free parking.
  • Pension enrolment.
  • All statutory training is provided

Howard Finley Care are acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

  • Contact: Dominic Hardie - 0118 3346 499 -
    dominic@howard-finley.co.uk
