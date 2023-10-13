Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Are you looking for a new opportunity to join a forward-thinking, supportive and nurturing practice? As an Advanced Nurse Practitioner at this excellent practice, you would be working alongside a close-knit diverse team of clinicians and within an experienced Nursing team.

You would benefit from 15-minute appointments and have the autonomy to manage your own daily workload via askmyGP. The practice is also part of a larger organisation that really values its employees. You would also benefit from working in a highly supportive environment that is innovative in the way they share resources to deliver a high level of quality healthcare.

The practice is looking for an ANP for 6 or 8 sessions per week and can be flexible on days - however Mondays or Fridays would be desirable. You will have previous experience in either a Primary Care setting, GP surgery, A +E or Out of Hours and be an Independent Prescriber with a Master's in Advanced Clinical Practice.

Salary - £45,000 - £60,000 FTE

Location - Ipswich

The surgery -

Forward-thinking GP training practice

CQC Good

High QOF achieving

Fantastic team dynamic

Well-led and well-resourced practice

Diverse team of clinicians

Your role -

6 or 8 sessions per week

See acute, on-the-day, urgent appointments, minor illness and injury

Primary Care, GP, A+E or OOH setting experience required

Managing minor illness and injury

Independent Prescriber

See all age ranges

Minimal Home visits

15-minute appointments

Managing daily workload via askmyGP

Interest in HRT and Menopause would be a bonus

The benefits -

Salary range £45,000 - £60,000 FTE

NHS Pension

6 weeks annual leave + BH pro rata

Supportive and personalised induction period

Indemnity paid

