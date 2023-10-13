Deputy Service Manager by Voyage Care

Deputy Branch Manager - Reading



£31,746.00 per annum



Full Drivers Licence



We are looking for genuinely caring, hands-on individual to join our team at Oaklands as the Deputy Branch Manager based in our Residential Service in Reading.



Oaklands have 5 services users that we support. All are older gentlemen and is generally a calm & quiet home. They enjoy in house activities such as baking, puzzles, games, arts & crafts, movie nights. They also enjoy drives out to the countryside, walk into/around the village, bowling, getting the bus to town, popping for coffee & cake, pottery painting.



Our Deputy Service Manager is responsible for promoting, managing, and coordinating care plans, and you'll play a central role in team leadership. From facilitating new packages and developing staff teams to overseeing recruitment and induction, you will be central to service delivery and you'll take a hands-on approach to care management too as well as taking part in an on call rota.



The Deputy Manager will ensure people supported have person centred support plans which are regularly updated, ensuring high quality support is being provided to each individual, including people undergoing a period of mental health related crisis such as psychotic episodes and self-harm in conjunction with health professionals. You will require an understanding and awareness of mental health disorders and legal frameworks such as Mental Health Act i.e. section 17, section 117 aftercare, community treatment orders (CTO'S).



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





Experienced in senior positions within a relevant care setting you'll be familiar with appropriate regulations and legislation, skilled in budgeting and administration, and you'll be ready for early responsibility. In return we'll support you to work towards a relevant Care and Management qualification.



To ensure that we can keep both the People we Support and our workforce safe, It is a requirement that all frontline staff who work for Voyage Care are willing to be vaccinated against COVID 19



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have an in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe.



It is an expectation that all staff are to have had or be part of the Covid-19 vaccination process unless they can provide an exemption reason.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



