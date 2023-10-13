Female Support Worker by Voyage Care

Female Support Worker Opportunity!



Hours: Part Time or Full time



Location: Wrexham



Pay rate: £11.02 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

About the Job



As a Support Worker at Voyage Care, you will work with people who have varying degrees of physical/learning disabilities, autism and complex needs. We support individuals across Wrexham in locations such as Penycae, Rhosddu, Hightown, Brymbo, Rhosllanerchrugog and Ponciau. We would look to place you at the most suitable service depending on your location and the needs of the people we support.



For Support Workers in this location,experience is desirable, however all of our staff will complete a full induction including one to one training and shadow shifts to give a deep understanding of the role while allowing you to get to know the people we support. This style of training allows the people we support get to know you and feel comfortable around you before you begin to support them.



Your benefits





Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Pay increases between roles

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes variety of shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

