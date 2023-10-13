Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistant



Hamilton Nursing Home, Surbiton, KT6 6QW



Full Time Hours Day and Night shifts available



44 Hours Per Week



Salary £11.02 per Hour



Only application with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

We are actively recruiting for a Care Assistant at Hamilton Nursing Home in Surbiton.

Hamilton Nursing Home is an attractive homely Victorian property retaining many of the glorious featu,res and atmosphere you would expect. Situated in Surbiton, within the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames



Benefits include:

£250 welcome bonus on completion of 6 months probation

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion.

Free hot meal on duty

Duties:



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Hamilton Nursing Home is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.



The ideal candidate for the role will have:



Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition

Effective written & verbal communication skills

Experience preferred but not essential

DBS

INDLP