Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistant
Hamilton Nursing Home, Surbiton, KT6 6QW
Full Time Hours Day and Night shifts available
44 Hours Per Week
Salary £11.02 per Hour
Only application with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
We are actively recruiting for a Care Assistant at Hamilton Nursing Home in Surbiton.
Hamilton Nursing Home is an attractive homely Victorian property retaining many of the glorious featu,res and atmosphere you would expect. Situated in Surbiton, within the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames
Benefits include:
- £250 welcome bonus on completion of 6 months probation
- Free onsite parking
- Friendly team and very supportive Manager
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
- Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
- Great opportunities for promotion.
- Free hot meal on duty
Duties:
As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Hamilton Nursing Home is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.
Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential
- DBS
INDLP