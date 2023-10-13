Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Support Worker,

Location: Halifax

Pay Rate: £10.62 per hour

Hours: Full Time



Come & join the Voyage Care family and do something amazing!



Due to the nature of the role, previous experience within a similar environment is required - with our fantastic training we can support you towards promotion and career progression. We are currently recruiting for our supported living services in Halifax where we provide care and support to individuals with a range of learning disabilities, physical disabilities, autism, mental health and complex needs.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



Benefits:



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

As well as a rewarding role, and working with a fun and supportive team, we offer an exciting range of benefits:



Wagestream - giving you the flexibility to draw upon up to 40% of your pay, as it is earned.



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply).



Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply).

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training, induction and funded nationally recognised qualifications

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave& pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).

*T&Cs apply





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

