Theatre Porter by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Porter | Methley Park | Leeds | Castleford | Full Time, Permanent | 37.5 hrs | £22,327 per annum

Spire Methley Park Hospital has an opportunity for a Porter to join our team, on a full-time and permanent basis. You will be part of a team that prides itself on providing exemplary service to our Patients, Visitors and Colleagues at all times.

At Spire Methley Park Hospital, we provide expert consultant-led healthcare that's available to everyone - whether you're insured or not. We offer comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment.

As Theatre Porter you will be responsible to provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering, distribution and support service for the theatre department.

Duties and Responsibilities

- To safely escort patients with a registered member of staff as they are transferred from the theatre department back to the ward post operative procedures in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner. Also to escort patients from Endoscopy, Imaging and Reception as and when required

- To collect and deliver clean and dirty linen

- To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided (Dirty hold)

- To collect and return items of equipment as requested by the clinical theatre team

- To assist with cleaning of equipment trollies and end of month date checking

- Daily recording of temperatures in theatres

- Weekly cleaning of patient trollies

- Maintaining sluice areas to be stocked and clean and ready for use

- Weekly cleaning of theatre lead aprons

- To assist in the preparation for theatre lists scheduled for the following days (full training to be provided)

Who we're looking for:

- Whilst no formal qualifications are required excellent communication skills and presentation are essential

- Experience of delivering frontline customer service and working in a similar environment

- Ability to assimilate different customer requirements and prioritise critical deliverables

- Excellent customer manner

Contract type: Full-time, Permanent

Working hours: Variable shifts over 6 days a week between the hours of 7 am and 9 pm

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Unifrom

- Free DBS

- Free Car Park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.