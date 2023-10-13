Imaging Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd





Imaging Administrator | Cardiff | Competitive Salary | Part Time (30 hours per week) | Permanent

We are looking for an experienced Administrator to join our friendly Imaging Administration team here at Spire Cardiff. This role will suit someone who would like a challenging and busy role with plenty of variety.

This role is part-time (30 hours week) and permanent, working over 4 full days (7.5 hours per day) Monday - Saturday (every 3 - 4 weeks with a day off in the week).

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including operating theatres, a dedicated endoscopy suite, a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are also outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week.

Duties and responsibilities will include:

Efficiently and Accurately book and record patient details and appointments on the system via telephone, face to face and referral letter.

To greet, welcome and provide any necessary assistance to all patients, consultants and visitors.

To Register all new or follow up Patients, whether for procedures, Outpatients consultations or Pre-Op assessments.

Provide and receive Patient information, ensuring that all information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act, Information Governance and other Spire Policies

To provide reception cover and general administrative support to the Imaging department.

To be flexible with working hours to suit the needs of the business and requirements of the Imaging Department.

To promote a friendly, professional and positive attitude at all times.

Ensure the administrative aspect of the patient journey is efficient with excellent levels of customer service at all times.

Excellent communication with patients, colleagues and all other customers in a friendly professional manner.

Issue of imaging reports in a timely manner with strict adherence to information governance to ensure they are issued to the correct referring clinician.

Management of e-mails enquiries and referrals in a timely and professional manner.

Who we're looking for:

Someone who is highly organised and able to manage workload.

Experience in an administrative based position or in a similar environment would be beneficial.

An excellent communicator and capable of delivering excellent customer service.

Good computer skills and competent with Microsoft Office packages.

A team player confident in interacting across a diverse range of people.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays, pro rata

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Closing date: Friday 03rd November 2023.

In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.