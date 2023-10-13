Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

General Radiographer| Imaging | Band 5/6 equivalent- dependant on experience | Solihull | Full Time

Spire Parkway are now recruiting an experienced General Radiographer to join the friendly and welcoming Imaging department team on a Full Time basis.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.



Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be joining this high performing team of experienced radiographers

- Delivering quality mammography scans as part of the breast clinic

- You will be expected to assist with ultrasounds and biopsies and will have the opportunity to undertake imaging in theatre

- Chaperoning for Ultrasound Procedures

- Providing excellent one to one interaction with patients

Who we're looking for:

- You must hold a valid HCPC registration with no restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience in diagnostic Radiography or equivalent

- A post graduate degree in Radiography is desirable

- Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or 07516 506185

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

