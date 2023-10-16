Inpatient physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Inpatient Physiotherapist | Physio | Maternity cover - up to 16 months | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits| Bristol | 30 hours per week over 4 days

Spire Bristol are recruiting for an experienced Inpatient Physiotherapist to join their warm and friendly team.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including orthopaedic and cardiac surgery, neurology, critical care and a Children and Young People's Service.

The physiotherapy service operates 8am - 8pm and weekends 8am to 4pm with a cardiac on-call service running outside of these hours. Working hours will be

8-4pm, across 4 days, which may include one late shift a week 12-8pm.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient department including pre and post-operative physiotherapy assessments

. This includes both pre and post-operative physiotherapy assessments. A significant proportion of our patients are elective orthopaedic cases but you will also be required to treat post-op general and cardiac surgical patients.

Who We're Looking For :

Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

Have a minimum of 3 years' experience

Previously employed in a similar capacity or as a Physiotherapist in the NHS or private Sector

Must have inpatient orthopaedic experience

Must be respiratory and on-call competent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications