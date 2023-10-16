Chef Weekends by Future Care Group

Chef weekends



Brook House New Malden KT3 5EA



21 Hours Per Week



Pay rate per hour £12.50



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are recruiting for a weekend Chef to join our team at Brook House Nursing Home - part of a leading care provider group. We have a good CQC rating and exceptional reviews on the carehome.co.uk website, but don't just take our word for it, go online and take a look.



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

The Role:

Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.

Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,

Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.

Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.

Allocating and coordinating the work of Kitchen Assistants

Managing a busy kitchen

Setting and presenting daily menus and special events

Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget



Job - Requirements:

NVQ Level 2 or 3 in Food & Hygiene or Catering Services,

Awareness of COSHH

Be aware of, and adhere to the Home's policy in relation to Health and Safety at Work Act reporting any situations or incidents which cause risk or injury

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

INDHP