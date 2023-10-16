Bank RGN Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Staff Nurse | Wards | Solihull, Birmingham | Various Shift Patterns Available

Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for a Bank Ward Staff Nurse to join their staffing Bank working on a flexible basis.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."

Duties and responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Who we're looking for:

- Be a qualified nurse - at least 1 years' experience in surgical nursing is essential

- Will consider Newly Qualified if they have had previous experience surgical experience i.e. placement or post-reg

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care & leadership skills

- Strong communication skills

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications