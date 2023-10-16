For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Kitchen Porter by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 49 jobs
AbingdonLocation
Abingdon
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Part-timeJob type
Part-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Kitchen Porter

Stowford House Care Home, OX13 6LN

18hrs a week, across 4 days including alternate weekends, working hours 15:00-19:30.

Pay rate per hour £10.55

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

The Job Role

The role will include

  • Following the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.
  • To ensure stock rotation and organise supplies in the kitchen area.
  • To participate in any training, as required.
  • To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dishwashing machine.
  • To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.


The ideal candidate will have

  • A caring and compassionate nature.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.

INDHP

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Kitchen Porter by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Abingdon
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Part-time