Kitchen Porter by Future Care Group
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Kitchen Porter
Stowford House Care Home, OX13 6LN
18hrs a week, across 4 days including alternate weekends, working hours 15:00-19:30.
Pay rate per hour £10.55
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
The Job Role
The role will include
- Following the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.
- To ensure stock rotation and organise supplies in the kitchen area.
- To participate in any training, as required.
- To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dishwashing machine.
- To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.
The ideal candidate will have
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
INDHP
JOB SUMMARY
Kitchen Porter by Future Care Group
Abingdon
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Part-time