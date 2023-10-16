General Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital have an excellent opportunity for a General Radiographer, who is eager to progress within the private sector, to join our fantastic team.



Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated nurses.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained



Who we're looking for:

- Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC. We will consider applications from both experienced and newly qualified candidates.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills



Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarena Phillips or telephone 07825 059153

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications