Support Worker by Voyage Care

Full Time Female Support Workers





Location: Chaddesden, Derby

Pay Rate: £11.02 Per hour

Hours: Full time permanent contracts with guaranteed hours available



Drivers Required





Voyage Care are recruiting! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 30 years' experience today!



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Whether you are new to care or have previous experience, your values are much more important to us. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role. We are currently recruiting for our St Marks Road service in Chaddesden, Derby where we support eight adults of mixed gender, aged 18-65, with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, autism and associated complex health care needs



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



You will also enjoy benefits including:



Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Flexible working hours & overtime available

Good opportunities to progress if you want it

Paid DBS and holidays

Long service awards & retail rewards and savings

Life assurance and pension scheme

*T&Cs apply



Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

