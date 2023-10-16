Night Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Night Senior Care Assistant Needed in Warrington.

Ref: 21676

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Night Senior Care Assistant to work within our clients Nursing Home. This home specializes in Elderly/Dementia care for residents aged 60+.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

- £12+ an hour

- Full time position

- Permanent contract

- Start and Finish times %3D TBC

Registered Home Manager experience and skills:

- Must have an NVQ Level 3 in Health & Social Care

- Must have prior or current experience in care.

- Must have good communication and time keeping skills.

- Must have great organisational skills.

- Must live in or very near to Bournemouth, in the event of any emergencies.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

Please note, our clients do not have a Tier 2 sponsorship license.

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Kieran on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.