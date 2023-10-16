Care & Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Care & Support Worker Female Driver Required

Location: Lions Cross Full Time

Pay Rate: £11.22ph

Hours: Full Time contract with guaranteed hours



"This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time".



Voyage Care are recruiting! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 30 years' experience today.



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Whether you are new to care or have previous experience, your values are much more important to us. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role.



We are currently recruiting for our supported Living service at Lions Cross where we provide support for service users with learning disabilities,



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

Blue Light Card

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

