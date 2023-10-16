Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are pleased to announce a fantastic Advanced Nurse Practitioner position in a harmonious, supportive GP surgery that is extremely patient focused. Based in an ultra-modern health centre, this passionate practice is immensely supportive of its staff, on top of fantastic benefits and a market leading salary package.

You will conduct both acute, urgent, on the day appointments and appointments booked in advance, with one hour of home visit time allocated.

Salary - £65,000 DOE

Location - Huyton

The surgery -

Very generous appointment times- 10 minutes for telephone and 15 minutes for face to face!

Based in an ultra-modern health centre and situated on a main road that is the primary link for public transport into the city centre.

On-site free parking

Good CQC Rating

Weekly and daily meetings with clinical and non-clinical staff

Good QOF achievement

Variety of different clinical staff

Your role -

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Full-time

Both face to face and telephone work, with slots in the morning and afternoon for the clinician to book patients in themselves.

Very reasonable workload

Exceptionally good appointment times

Potential to develop any specialist interests.

Flexible start and finish times- The surgery really prioritise work-life balance!

Own consulting room

The benefits -

NHS pension

30 days annual leave + Bank Holidays

Indemnity paid

Enrolled onto WPA Health Insurance

Very generous salary- one of the best in the country!

Arbaz Malik