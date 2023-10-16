Registered Nursing Home Manager by Future Care Group

Registered Nursing Home Manager



Chestnut View Care Home, Haslemere, Surrey, GU27 1LD



Salary:£75,000 + generous bonus scheme - must be able to provide proven track record of achieving good CQC rating or above.



* £4000 Welcome bonus*



Generous Achievable Bonus Scheme - our points-based bonus scheme will top up your income with thousands of pounds every time you improve the Home's CQC rating or Increase the Home's occupancy.



If you are an experienced Care Home Manager who is looking for a personal challenge whilst being really well financially rewarded, keep reading.



We have an opportunity for you to join a growing, reputable, family run business where you will influence the direction of the company by discussing your ideas for improvement directly with the Managing Director. Working at The Future Care Group feels like working with a family, and not for a family.



And to top that up, we pride ourselves with embracing change and constantly improving our systems, making them digital and future-proof. We have already implemented one of the most sophisticated electronic care planning systems in the country and continue implementing new software solutions to support the managers and drive the business forward, ensuring best possible care is being delivered to our residents.



Rewards and Benefits



Our staff are at the heart of what we do; which is why in return for your dedication you will receive a rewarding salary, as well as a number of benefits, including but not limited to:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

Mentall health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



Top salary - we will pay you more than what you earn now

£4000 Welcome bonus - paid in instalments - 50% upon successful completion of probation and 50% after 1 year service

Generous Performance Related Bonus Scheme - including payments for improving CQC rating or increasing occupancy levels

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

The Company's mission



Making a difference in the life of people we engage with and inspiring moments of joy and happiness and a sense of belonging within one of our unique communities based on the needs and choices of the individual.



The Home



Chestnut View Care Home, part of The Future Care Group is a purpose-built, spacious nursing home situated in the picturesque Haslemere, offering 60 very spacious en-suite rooms with private showers, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care.

We focus on our residents as individuals and we try to help them live as fulfilling a life as possible. Our residents all have hobbies and interests and are encouraged to participate and share these with us.



The Job Role



The role of the Registered Manager is to manage all aspects of the Home's daily operation, ensuring that the highest possible standard of care is provided in accordance with company policy and registration with the CQC, where residents are enabled to live with dignity and wellbeing. Residents and families are encouraged to contribute to the care planning process, and respect their choices, diversity and maintain their dignity at all times.



The Registered Manager is responsible for maintaining and/or improving the CQC rating for the Home. The Home Manager will head the Management Team made up of the Deputy Manager, and working alongside them is the Administration Manager. In view of the wide diversification of duties, time management and the ability to prioritise are essential. Knowledge of IT is needed as the Home operates a computerised Care Management System, and has time and attendance recording and appraisal systems.



A staff development programme operates, and all trained staff are required to keep up-to-date in accordance with the NMC Registration. In addition, the Registered Manager will facilitate the on-going training, development and supervision of the healthcare team.



You will receive regular help and support from our Central Support Team on different matters, including Quality and Compliance, HR, Finance, Sales and Marketing



The post holder will hold the relevant qualifications; have experience of working within a Dual Registered Care Home and proven record of running a Home that has been awarded a minimum of a "Good" CQC rating. Will also have knowledge and empathy of caring for the older person and can demonstrate strong professional leadership, a flexible attitude to work pattern and excellent communication skills. The role involves working at weekends to monitor service quality on a 7-day-a-week basis.



If you feel you can provide excellent care for residents and approachable attitude towards subordinates, then this is the perfect opportunity for you.



The ideal candidate will have



RGN (first level)

CRB Check and POVA listing

Specialist Nursing Practices

Knowledge of Care Quality Commission (CQC) Guidelines.

Gold Standard Framework for end of life Care

Knowledge of Dementia Strategy and Dementia mapping is desired but not essential

*T&Cs apply to Welcome Bonus



