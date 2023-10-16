Chef by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Chef | Spire Cardiff | Competitive salary | Full Time and Permanent

Spire Cardiff is currently recruiting for a Chef to join our catering team. This position is a full-time, permanent position working Monday - Sunday. Working hours for this position will vary between the hours of 06:30 - 15:00 or 10:00 - 18:30.

This an excellent opportunity to join a great team in a wonderful organisation.

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Head Chef in providing exemplary and high quality food and menu options to our patients, staff and visitors. As a Chef you will be expected to deliver excellent service with diverse cuisine where quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained.

Duties and responsibilities:

Deliver the catering service within hospital guidelines

Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

Develop and improve services in the kitchens and wider catering team

Plan and implement catering for functions

Ensure food quality and safety is constantly adhered too

Who we're looking for:

A food hygiene certificate

City and Guilds chef qualification or NVQ

Used to working in a fast and high paced environment

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

alison.roberts@Spirehealthcare.com

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications