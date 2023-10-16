Nursing Home Peripatetic Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Peripatetic Manager
RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse
Birmingham
£55,000 to £60,000 per annum
Days shifts Available.
Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in Windsor.
The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.
The Package:
* £55,000 to £60,000 per annum
* Bonus Scheme
* Monday to Friday
* Pension scheme
* Company sick pay
* Employee recognition awards
* Training and development
* Career Progression
* Contact: Matthew Scott- Apply - 07821861305