Nursing Home Peripatetic Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Birmingham
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

Nursing Home Peripatetic Manager
RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse
Birmingham
£55,000 to £60,000 per annum

Days shifts Available.

Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in Windsor.

The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.

The Package:
* £55,000 to £60,000 per annum
* Bonus Scheme
* Monday to Friday
* Pension scheme
* Company sick pay
* Employee recognition awards
* Training and development
* Career Progression

Apply now!

Staff Nurse - Registered Nurse - RGN - Adult Nurse - Registered General Nurse - Nursing Home - Elderly Care - RMN - NMC

Howard Finley Care are acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

* Contact: Matthew Scott- Apply - 07821861305

