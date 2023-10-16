For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Deputy Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 130 jobs
StourbridgeLocation
Stourbridge
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Deputy Home Manager Needed in Stourbridge

Ref: 21683

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Deputy Home Manager to work within one of our client's residential care home in Stourbridge. The client is looking for a strong, experienced deputy home manager to work within this residential home to bring new ideas and a new lease of life.

Deputy Home Manager vacancy details:

  • £14.00 p/h (£27,300 p/a)
  • Full time, permanent position
  • Permanent contract

Deputy Home Manager experience and skills:

  • You must have prior experience within a similar setting (Deputy Manager within a residential / nursing home)
  • You must have an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care.
  • You must have previous experience with understanding CQC rules and regulations.
  • Must be a driver with access to a vehicle.

Work authorisation:

  • United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Deputy Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Stourbridge
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time