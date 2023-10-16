Deputy Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Deputy Home Manager Needed in Stourbridge

Ref: 21683

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Deputy Home Manager to work within one of our client's residential care home in Stourbridge. The client is looking for a strong, experienced deputy home manager to work within this residential home to bring new ideas and a new lease of life.

Deputy Home Manager vacancy details:

£14.00 p/h (£27,300 p/a)

Full time, permanent position

Permanent contract

Deputy Home Manager experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a similar setting (Deputy Manager within a residential / nursing home)

You must have an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care.

You must have previous experience with understanding CQC rules and regulations.

Must be a driver with access to a vehicle.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

