Bank Staff Nurse - General Surgery by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse- Ward

Staff Nurse | General Surgical| Bank- Flexible Working| Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Staff Nurse on the surgical ward. The successful applicant will work with a variety of surgical patients ranging from general surgery to highly complex cases.

Spire Southampton provides a wide range of services including day care and inpatient and outpatient services. The main activity is elective (planned) surgery and more complex procedures such as cardiac and spinal surgery are supported by the onsite critical care facilities. The hospital works in partnership with local NHS acute hospital trusts, for example in recent provision of robotic surgery, and there is a large refurbished outpatient department along with extensive diagnostic imaging services

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be working across a large ward with private ensuite rooms providing post-surgical care to patients

- Take the patient through their full hospital stay - from admittance to release

- The opportunity to grow and develop with the team and hospital

- Taking part in clinical skills training to empower you to feel confident in providing effective care for a wide variety of specialisms

- Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients



Who we're looking for:

- Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise

- Competence across a range of nursing skills

- Experience of working in teams with minimum supervision

It would be advantageous to :

- Surgical experience would be ideal; however, we are open to any acute care experience

- Open to newly qualified nurses who have completed their preceptorship

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

- Flexibility to work rotation of days and nights

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

