Senior Biomedical Scientist - Quality Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Biomedical Scientist - Quality Lead

Senior Biomedical Scientist | Quality Lead |Band 6 - equivalent salary| Full time- 37.5 hours- shift based |Southampton| Training and development opportunities after qualifying period

Spire Southampton pathology services is recruiting for a Senior Biomedical Scientist to be the quality lead

Spire Pathology Services is one of the UK's largest networks of accredited laboratories. In 2015, our 22 specialist laboratories and 200 staff carried out more than two million tests from a simple full blood count to a complex tumour marker. We deliver to agreed service levels including one-hour turnaround times on specific tests where requested.

Our integrated network is supported by excellent logistics and full electronic connectivity, meaning we can deliver cost-effective services of the highest quality to our customers. We offer fast turnaround times, live management reporting, online results and a unique customer feedback portal providing live customer satisfaction.



Duties and responsibilities -

You will be part of an experienced and supportive pathology team working within a state-of-the-art lab

- Plan, analyse, assess and report pathology investigations

- Analyse, interpret and report information and knowledge related to ideas and concepts

- Develop and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens, blood and tissues

- Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measuring and monitoring pathology investigations



Who we're looking for -

- Must hold a degree in Biomedical Sciences and have significant experience as a quality lead

- Have current HCPC registration

- Minimum of 3 years post qualifying experience



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

