Theatre Practitioner- Orthopaedic Scrub by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Practitioner- Orthopaedic Scrub

ODP/Scrub Nurse | Theatre |Orthopaedic |Band 5/6 equivalent salary | Southampton | Training and Development Opportunities- after qualifying period

Spire Southampton Hospital is recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced OPD or Nurse to join our high performing Theatre Team. With a focus on orthopaedic scrub, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Most important is that our Theatre staff /ODPs are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.

Spire Southampton provides a wide range of services including day care and inpatient and outpatient services. The main activity is elective (planned) surgery and more complex procedures such as cardiac and spinal surgery are supported by the onsite critical care facilities. The hospital works in partnership with local NHS acute hospital trusts, for example in recent provision of robotic surgery, and there is a large refurbished outpatient department along with extensive diagnostic imaging services

Duties and responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures:

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organize data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

- You will also develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security and infection control, lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner with orthopaedic scrub experience

- Experience of scrubbing for major joint

- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.