Support Worker by Voyage Care

Full time and part time hours available



Shift times - Early 07:00 - 14:00 and Late 14:00 - 21:00 or Long days - 07:00 - 21:00



Pay rate of £10.75 per hour



Role Overview -



As a Support Worker at Saltbank Court, you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and physical disabilities, to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy based activities and social based activities.



Our teams provide exceptional care and support, working with individuals to understand their needs and help them to achieve their goals and ambitions. The role of a support worker is very rewarding, but it can be challenging at times, so patience and compassion are key. At the end of your day, you'll go home with the biggest smile on your face knowing you've made a difference to someone's life.



Your benefits

We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you







The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes a mixture of shift patterns, therefore flexibility if required This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.





