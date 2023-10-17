Bank Medical Secretary by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Medical Secretary | Administrator/Secretary | Hourly pay rates/Weekly pay | Bristol

Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Medical Secretary to join our dynamic and experienced team in a bank role.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and Responsibilities

- To answer telephone queries, allay fears and refer to Consultants as necessary. Arranging New Patient appointments and registering them using an In-house database using Practice Manager and SAP.

- Provide new patients with specific information relating to their appointment with regards to potential Hospital and Consultant fees.

- Type up clinic letters using digital or audio tape dictation from Consultant's clinic in a timely manner, arranging future follow up appointments using currently paper diaries for each Consultant, prior to moving to an electronic diary system.

- Assist with preparation of future clinics, chasing results, ensuring that clinics are complete and ready for the next Consultant clinic day. Updating and amending as necessary future clinics on behalf of the Consultants.

- Chase patient results & ensure ready for consultant to review prior to, or at next appointment.

- Type discharge summaries dictated by Consultants as required.

- Produce medical reports where necessary for Medical Insurers to approve treatment.

- Maintain patient records securely as per Hospital Policy in line with data protection act.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience as a medical or legal secretary is essential

- Experience in working in a fast paced environment

- Excellent telephone manner

- Team player

- Knowledge of medical terminology is highly desired

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications