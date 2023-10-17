Senior Healthcare Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Senior Healthcare Assistant - Day Shifts

£12.54 per hour - Full-time hours

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Mornington Court is a luxury 57 bed care home that provides the most luxurious surroundings and the very best in residential/dementia care and support.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Senior Care Assistants to be part of our day care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced Senior Day Carers who hold a NVQ level 3 (or equivalent qualification). You will have supervisory experience, Medication administration experience (& relevant qualification) as well as being a supportive mentor to the care assistants.



We offer a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids. NVQ level 3 or equivalent qualification.

Supervisory experience.

Medication Administration experience & relevant qualification.

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable.

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure.

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.