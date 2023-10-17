Fixed Term Service Manager by Voyage Care

Role: Fixed Term Service Manger

Location: Tewkesbury

Pay Rate: £20.00 P/H

Hours: Full Time (37.5) 1 year Fixed Term contract



At Voyage Care we believe in empowering the people we support to live the life they want to lead, always respecting their choices and putting them first. Our community services support people to live where, how and with who they chose



We are seeking to recruit an Experienced, Positive, Dedicated, Self-motivated, Proactive and Resilient Service Manager to lead and manage a Person Centred, Resourceful, Reliable, Positive, Motivated and Proactive support team at Theoc House where you will support individuals with acquired brain injuries to help develop their cognitive and practical skills and build independence.



You will be responsible for the development, growth and operational performance of the branch, and the staff out in the field, with oversight of all aspects of daily operations.



You will be accountable for branch and carer compliance ensuring CQC regulations and Voyage Care policies are maintained. You will complete regular audits, to promote the identification of issues that may affect the quality of the service and negatively affect the business.



You will oversee staff recruitment, line management, and supervision, prioritising customer service and quality



You will have at least two years' experience of managing community based support services with proven leadership skills and a Level 5 Diploma for Health and Social Care (QCF)



You will also require a full driving licence and your own car



We provide 24/7 support to some people, so this role will require flexible working across 7 days including some weekends, Bank Holidays and out of hours support



If you are looking for a new challenge and would like to utilise your skills, grow and advance in your career Voyage Care can offer you an exciting opportunity to discover what a meaningful job feels like.



As a valued member of the Voyage Care team you will have access to a wide range of employee benefits, including; Competitive salary, Company pension, Boost, Cycle to work, Childcare vouchers, Employee assistance helpline offering confidential counselling and legal advice



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you

*T&Cs apply







Financially astute and exceptionally organized, you will join us with a Registered Managers Award plus your Level 5 Diploma or equivalent qualification or be eligible to complete the Level 5 Diploma. You will certainly be experienced in care management and will possess excellent knowledge of Care Standards, Regulations and Valuing People. Above all, you should be as approachable, as reliable and as dedicated as we are, and you'll be poised to hit the ground 'sprinting'.



We ensure that the people we support reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



Due to the nature of this post, a full UK driving license is essential.



Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act

