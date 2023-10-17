Pharmacy Technician by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a very well run and highly respected PCN, with a very strong MDT, looking to add a Pharmacy Technician to the team. The PCN is very well established and is looking for an experienced clinician on a full-time basis, however they may consider decreased hours. They are extremely supportive PCN with an experienced pharmacy team that encourages personal development.

Salary - Up to £27,000 DOE FTE.

Location - Otley and Yeadon

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practice

Very highly regarded in the area

Flexible Hours

CQC Rating Good

Working alongside a well-established MDT, and taken care of by an excellent management team

Happy to fund and support relevant training and development.

Your role -

Typical Pharmacy Technician duties

Supporting the PCN MDT to ensure efficient medicine optimisation processes are being followed.

Keeping up to date with national prescribing policies within GP Practices, care homes, and other Primary care settings.

The benefits -

Salary up to £27,000 DOE FTE

6 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays

Dedicated admin time

Very well run and managed practice

Next Steps:

