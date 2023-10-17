Deputy Inpatient Clinical Services Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Deputy Inpatient Clinical Services Manager | Spire Murrayfield Hospital - Edinburgh | Permanent | Full time

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a Deputy Inpatient Clinical Services Manager who will provide excellent clinical and managerial leadership and appropriate advice and support to other colleagues in the department. The Deputy ICSM will also support the Inpatient Clinical Services Manager in the overall management and leadership of the inpatient wards environment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Support with ensuring the efficient and safe running of the department

- Lead by example, acting as a positive role model for all colleagues, promoting team working and managing the department skill mix in the absence of the Manager to deliver clinically effective, high quality, safe person centred care

- Support with the line management and leadership of the in-patient services team including recruitment, induction, mandatory training, identification of learning and development needs through performance review and personal development planning, matters of discipline and grievance

- Responsible for maintenance of staff personal files ensuring these are complete and up to date e.g. annual leave, training, sickness and any other absence

- Support with resolving and manage complaints and patient feedback in line with Spire Policy

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with GDPR and Spire Policies

- Promote best practice in health & safety and security

- Support in employing innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the Regulatory Requirements, aiming towards achieving rating of Good and Outstanding

- Ensure all audits/reviews of the departments and their performance are undertaken and implement and complete action plans in response to findings

The ideal candidate:

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration

- Relevant post-registration qualification

- Previous experience as a Ward Manager, Deputy Charge Nurse or Senior Charge Nurse

- Ability to manage, motivate, support, develop and lead the department

- Expert knowledge of clinical practice

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about the role please contact:

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: 31st October 2023 In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.