Inpatient Bookings Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Inpatient Bookings Administrator | Full Time | 37.5 hours per week between Monday and Friday | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits | Cambridge |

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are currently looking to recruit an Inpatient Bookings Administrator to join our team. To work in the Inpatient Bookings office of the hospital and carry out duties and tasks to ensure a smooth and efficient patient journey for all patients.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive all inpatient bookings from consultants and/or their secretaries and register them onto HMS / SAP

Process pre-assessment bookings in line with current processes, working closely with nurses and anaesthetists to ensure a complete and comprehensive assessment is carried out for each patient.

Enter and process inpatient/day case bookings into SAP and ensure correspondence of admission information is received

Liaise with NHS Trusts to assist local and national contract requirements to address waiting lists.

Monitor dates of appointments according to requirements of the contract

Maintain Excel spreadsheets in order to document the pathway of patients transferred from other healthcare providers. Coordinate transfer of this information for providers when they request this information.

To set up theatre sessions working in close liaison with consultants and theatres

Confirm details of admission and send appointment letters

Liaise with insurance companies for pre-authorisation and pre-verify

Check the accuracy of all inpatient booking forms against the theatre list

Inform all relevant departments of special requests on booking forms

Communicate theatre sessions cancellations to all relevant departments

Create and maintain a database for monitoring and trend analysis of late bookings

Create and maintain a database for monitoring and trend analysis of theatre sessions cancellations

Co-ordinate and liaise with relevant departments the management of inpatient booking with <7 days to surgery

Regularly communicate with all Consultant secretarial services to ensure thorough/complete use of allocated operating sessions

Adhere to the hospital Health and Safety policy and any other relevant policies

Carry out any other duties that may reasonably fall within the general nature and level of responsibility

Who we're looking for

Educated to GCSE level or equivalent including English and Maths

Previous experience in a customer service focused area

Customer service experience.

Administration, contact centre or database management experience.

Ability to manage own workload including planning, organising, prioritising and problem solving

Experience of dealing with difficult customers/patients

Fully IT literate and a highly competent user of MS Office.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to: