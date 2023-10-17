Clinical Pharmacist by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are pleased to announce a fantastic Clinical Pharmacist position in a forward-thinking, supportive GP surgery. The practice takes immense pride in their team, with support provided to every member of staff to produce an extremely harmonious environment with an immense appreciation for the Clinical Pharmacist role. The management team is always open to any kind of progression and development that would benefit the clinician and the needs of the patients. They welcome all specific interests and will work towards allowing you to follow your passion.

You will conduct your own clinics, as well as the typical duties of a Clinical Pharmacist, including long term condition medication reviews, Medicine Reconciliation follow ups etc. all with the benefit of fantastic appointment times and no extended hours.

Salary - £50,952-£57,349 DOE

Location - Cottingham

The surgery -

Very generous appointment times

No extended hours

Training Practice

Good CQC rating

Very supportive practice

Your role -

Clinical Pharmacist FT or PT roles available

Mostly face-to-face appointments with some telephone work

Very reasonable workload

Prescriber desirable, but not essential

Exceptionally good appointment times

Focus on traditional Clinical Pharmacist duties

Flexible start times

Own consulting room when conducting clinics and reviews

Supportive of any admin time required

The benefits -

NHS pension

Extra leave available for extenuating circumstances

Generous salary

