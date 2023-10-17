Radiographer (Part-time) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

General Radiographer | Imaging | Washington | Part Time | 15 hours with overtime opportunities

Spire Washington has expanded its services and as a result, we have a brand-new opportunity for a Radiographer to join our outstanding Imaging team. This is an excellent opportunity for a healthcare professional to join our team and play a critical part in our period of growth.

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required.

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient.

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained.

- On call requirement - HCPC Registered Radiographer







Who we're looking for:

- Post graduate experience within general and theatre.

- Has worked in an imaging department providing a variety of imaging services to an advanced level of practice.

- A hardworking, team player with a passion for outstanding patient care

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications