Radiographer - General by Spire Healthcare Ltd

General Radiographer | Imaging | Band 7 DOE | Fylde Coast | Full Time |

Spire Fylde Coast are now recruiting a full time General Radiographer to join their warm and friendly team on a permanent basis. This is an excellent opportunity to take the next step in your career.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities

Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for

You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC . We will consider applications from both experienced and newly qualified candidates.

You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

Have good communication skills

Working Hours: 37.5

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Closing Date: 14.11.2023 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people