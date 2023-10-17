Healthcare Assistant - Pre-assessment by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pre-Assessment Healthcare Assistant | Norwich | Full Time, Permanent, 37.5 hrs | Excellent Benefits + Free Parking | Band 3 equivalent



Spire Norwich Hospital are looking for a Pre-Assessment Healthcare Assistant to join their established team on a full time basis. This is a key patient safety role within Spire - The post holder will be responsible for supporting the efficient and safe functioning of the Pre-operative assessment Mini Clinic service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care.



Spire Norwich Hospital holds a long-standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We have 4 theatres, 2 wards, comprising of 50 beds, and deliver a range of outpatient services through our busy and dynamic outpatient and diagnostic imaging departments providing a progressive and stimulating environment for our highly motivated team.



Duties and responsibilities

- Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well being

- Establish and maintain communication with people on routine care matters

- Develop own and others' personal development.

- Contribute to the implementation of services

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

- Departmental representative as delegated

- Communicates any special requirements and essential resources to the multidisciplinary MDT team.

- Ensure completion of competencies, relevant training and development.

- Ensures work load is carried out efficiently and to agreed standardised working practice and protocols.

- Effectively communicate with all members of the multidisciplinary team and key stakeholders.

- Maintains a safe environment for patients, visitors and colleagues.

- Work to national and local best practice policy and guidance.

- Attendance at POA meetings and daily POA huddles where clinical outcome data is captured on POA clinical assurance board

- Aware of POA department risks and additional risks identified to be escalate to POA Lead/Manager



.Who we're looking for

- Coming from a Healthcare Assistant role previously is essential.

- Phlebotomy and ability to undertake ECG's is highly desirable. Should you have an extensive amount of experience and not require one of these skills, this is something we could potentially look into training.

- Level 2 or 3 NVQ within Health & Social Care.

- Competence across a range of clinical skills supported by basic professional and clinical knowledge.

- Patient/Customer facing experience.

- Being able to work under your own initiative whilst being a good team player.



Working Hours: 37.5 hrs per week - 8:00-18:00 over 4 days. Some late evenings, and occasional Saturdays.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications