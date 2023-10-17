Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Senior Care & Support Worker

Location: Leeds, LS11

Pay Rate: £11.62ph

Hours: 37.5 hours - Full time, permanent contract with guaranteed hours available



Voyage Care are recruiting leaders!



Due to the nature of the role, previous senior or leadership experience within a similar environment is preferable. We are keen to hear from you if you are an experienced support worker or acting senior looking to take the next step in your career - with our fantastic training we can support you towards promotion and career progression.



We are currently recruiting for our residential service in Middleton, Leeds, where we support adults with complex needs, autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities and behaviours that challenge.



You'll lead the team to help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. You will also be involved in the day-to-day maintenance of support plans, reviews, medication, finances and supervisions in addition to other responsibilities and duties.



You will also enjoy benefits including:



Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Flexible working hours & overtime available

Good opportunities to progress if you want it

Paid DBS and holidays

Long service awards & retail rewards and savings

Life assurance and pension scheme

*T&Cs apply



