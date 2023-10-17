Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Female Support Worker

Location: Mansfield, Nottingham

Pay Rate: £11.02 per hour.

Hours: Full Time, permanent contracts with guaranteed hours available



We are currently looking for Drivers Only.



Whether you are new to care or have previous experience, your values are much more important to us. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role. We are currently recruiting for our supported living service, 23 Cherry Grove in Nottingham where we support five adults, aged 18-65, with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



You will also enjoy benefits including:



Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Flexible working hours & overtime available

Good opportunities to progress if you want it

Paid DBS and holidays

Long service awards & retail rewards and savings

Life assurance and pension scheme

*T&Cs apply



Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.



COVID-19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have an in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe.





Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

