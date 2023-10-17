Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Support Worker

Location: Midway, Swadlincote

Pay Rate: £10.72ph

Hours: Flexible, 20 hour contract permanent contracts with guaranteed hours available



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Whether you are new to care or have previous experience, your values are much more important to us. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role. We are currently recruiting for our Burton Road service in Midway, Swadlincote where we support five adults, aged 18-65, with autism and exhibit behaviours that challenge



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



You will also enjoy benefits including:



Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Flexible working hours & overtime available

Good opportunities to progress if you want it

Paid DBS and holidays

Long service awards & retail rewards and savings

Life assurance and pension scheme

*T&Cs apply





At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our services (a minimum of £10 per hour) as well as enhanced overtime payments and enhanced evening and weekend payments.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

