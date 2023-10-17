Female Field Care Supervisor by Voyage Care

Full time: 37.5 Hours per week



Location: Wrexham



Pay Rate: £13.46 per hour (£26,247 per annum)



Role Overview:



You will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centered support plans and ensuring high quality support is being provided to individual that we support. Carrying out duties designated by the Manager which include delegation of duties to support workers, you will also promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model. As a Field Support Supervisor, you may be required to work alone with the people you support or as part of a team and may be required to provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service.



As an experienced and senior worker your role will include some of the following: Complex casework, transforming care, complex disability, safeguarding, behavior that challenges, risk & transitional work.



In addition to the above you will complete assessments; identify individual outcomes and care and support needs; you will plan care with individuals, families, and third-party professionals: reviewing packages to check what is working well and what needs to change.



Requirements:



We are keen to attract experienced staff who can "hit the ground running" and want to progress in their career development.



Level 3 Qualification of Management in Care or be willing to work towards

Excellent communication and written skills inclusive of: assessment, report writing and organizational skills.

Experience of working in partnership with people with diverse needs, both service users and carers; and colleagues and providers

Ability to organise your own time and work to deadlines.

Good understanding of CIW and SCW requirements.

Full UK driving License with access to a vehicle.

Key Responsibilities:



You will have overall responsibility for assessing new people that we support, and the development, maintenance and implementation of individuals' support plans, encouraging the people we support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living

Ensuring that all people we support have up to date documentation, observations and MAR charts, in accordance with the company's Administration of Medication Policy; including staff medication competencies and regular audits of Medication records

Arranging, planning and conducting the supervisions and appraisals of support workers as and when required.

Attending, participating and contributing to various meetings for the people that we support and your team.

Undertaking all training (including statutory) relevant to the needs of the service and the people you support and according to relevant legislation, in order to professionally develop and gain skills beneficial to the individuals.

Ensuring all policies and procedures applicable to the service and the company are followed and understood in order to comply with regulations and good practice.

To provide a service and deliver care from time to time when emergencies, or short term requirements present such a need. This may be in the absence of any other member of staff.

Working shifts and visits on a staffing rota including weekdays, weekends, split shifts, wake nights, sleep-in and bank holidays as required and at multiple sites.

Participate in the on call service an a rota basis, maintain appropriate records and review scheduling systems.

Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes a mixture of shift patterns, therefore flexibility if required This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

