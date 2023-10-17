Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Senior Support Worker



Rate: £11.92



Location: Deal



Role Overview:-



As a Senior Support Worker at Wellington house, you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and physical disabilities to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy-based activities and social based activities. Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



Your duties will also include:



Helping the people we support to learn new skills.

Ensuring the people we support are encouraged to reach their full potential.

Supporting our clients to live as independently as possible.

Providing personal care.

Moving and handling needs

Support with medication and complex clinical needs.

Companionship.

Support to access activities and socialise with others.

Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





