Service Manager by Voyage Care

Job Title: Registered Service Manager

Hours: Full Time (37.5hrs)

Salary: £33,540 per annum plus opportunity to achieve KPI bonus

Location: Hartlepool, TS26



Voyage Care have a fantastic opportunity for a Registered Service Manager to join us. We have a 7-bed residential service in Hartlepool where we support adults with a range of learning and physical disabilities.



Our priority is to promote a person-centred approach in all aspects of the support and care between both services. Our aim is to support individuals to achieve their goals and to develop their skills, confidence, and independence.



Key Responsibilities



Manage the day to day running of the services, including all relevant line management and ongoing development responsibilities for the coordination, training and recruitment of the staff team.

Build and maintain relationships with all relevant local stakeholders. Arrange and attend regular meetings with stakeholders and utilise relationships to promote business growth or ensure prevention or resolution of issues. Maintain regular contact with all relevant contracts monitoring teams and be involved in all audits and visits.

Attend meetings with people we support, their families and other professionals.

Create and distribute any relevant reports or regular KPI information including completion of group reports as required.

Complete relevant quarterly quality audits with the support of your team to promote the identification of issues that may lead to service issues which could negatively affect the business.

Effectively implement and manage any procedure or policy changes within the team to ensure quality levels are maintained in line with regulatory, internal and contractual requirements.

Management of all complaints, incidents and accidents with support from the team as required. Ensure all regulatory, internal and contractual requirements are met, including completion of all relevant notifications and adherence to correct policy and procedure.

This is a Registered Service Manager position and as such the successful candidate will be required to register with the Care Quality Commission.



Working times are predominantly office hours but there would be a requirement to work flexibly across all hours inclusive of on-call duties.



What Voyage Care would like from you



Commitment to delivering high quality care.

Previous managerial experience in a care setting.

Strong working knowledge of care standards and regulations.

Have a Registered Managers Award plus Level 5 diploma or be willing to work towards.

Excellent organisational and communication skills.

Reliability and being approachable.

Benefits with Voyage Care



Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





T&C's apply

