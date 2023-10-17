Theatre Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Manager | Theatres | Full time | Murrayfield Hospital - Edinburgh

Spire Murrayfield Hospital are looking for a Theatre Manager to join their fantastic Theatre team on a full-time basis, working 37.5 hours per week. Working as part of our theatre team you will be providing a caring support service to our patients and lead a brilliant team.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Monitor and assist in the delivery of patient care

- Respect the patient's dignity, privacy, wishes and beliefs

- Provide appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department

- Act as a role model and mentor to clinical staff providing advice and support to others to promote good practice consistent with legislation and Spire Healthcare's policies

- Encourage, develop and enhance the skills and knowledge of others and self

- Identify, develop and support opportunities for improvements in operating department practices as highlighted through evidence, research based practice and national standards

- Delegate appropriate activities to other staff and ensure objectives are met

- To ensure that Clinical Governance and Risk management are embedded within daily practice

- Promote best evidence based practice within own scope of practice

- Apply and ensure others apply legislation, policies and procedures correctly

- Achievement of the theatre budget and specific Key Performance Indicators

Who we're looking for:

- Previous Theatre experience is essential

- Management experience is essential

- Healthcare qualification is desirable

- Flexibility to work a range of shifts on our rota

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking onsite

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.