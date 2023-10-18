Critical Care and recovery Head of Department by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Lead Nurse for ITU/Head Of Department-Critical Care | Bristol | Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits | Full Time, Permanent

Spire Bristol Hospital has an unmissable and rewarding opportunity for an experienced ITU Manager to join our team. This opportunity best suits a dynamic and motivated individual who will lead by example and develop a busy and high performing team. The role will be to provide exemplary planned care for patients and education to clinical staff. To assist in the management and organisation of care provision in a variety of hospital settings providing critical care.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities

1. Assess patients' health and well being across a complex and changing caseload.

2. Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs

3. Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

4. Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

5. Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

6. Assist in maintaining and developing services.

7. Contribute to quality improvement.

8. Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

9. Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

10. Deliver educational and assess competencies for ward and HDU staff.

11. Audit of NEWS and critical care required standards for Spire Hospitals

12. Provide step down care from HDU to the ward environment

13. Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Specific Responsibilities

- Assess patients' health and well being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Plan, delivery and evaluate care to meet patients' health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security

- Maintaining and developing services.

- Contribute to quality improvement

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

- Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Who we're looking for

- Registered Nurse

- Critical care course qualified

- Qualification in clinical education / mentorship ENB 998 / ENB 100 or equivalent

- Previous leadership role experience

- Critical care experience

- Training of clinical staff

- Competence across a range of critical care skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge.

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for this role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

- Critical care competencies / course

- Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

- English language to IELTS 7.0

- Qualification in clinical education / mentorship

- Planning and Organisation

- Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement

- Demonstrate your scope of practice underpins the six fundamental values of the 6 C's (Care, Compassion, Competence, Communication, Courage and Commitment) and the care they deliver to the patient at the point of contact treats them with respect and dignity.

- Demonstrate the Spire Values

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications