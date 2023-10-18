Theatre Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Manager | Theatres | Full time | Murrayfield Hospital - Edinburgh



Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a Theatre Manager to join their fantastic Theatre team on a full-time basis, working 37.5 hours per week. Working as part of our theatre team you will be providing a caring support service to our patients and lead a brilliant team.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Lead the service to deliver against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient and safe running of the department

- Lead by example, acting as a positive role model for all colleagues, promoting team working and managing the department skill mix to deliver clinically effective, high quality, safe person-centred care. Apply appropriate workforce tools and contribute to workforce planning for the department

- Facilitate and create an environment that supports assessment and learning of all colleagues, providing mentorship and clinical supervision, to enable all team members to continuously update, develop and implement current knowledge and skills to meet evolving service requirements

- Line management and leadership of the theatre team including recruitment, induction, mandatory training, identification of learning and development needs through performance review and personal development planning, matters of discipline and grievance. Responsible for maintenance of staff personal files ensuring these are complete and up to date e.g., annual leave, training, sickness and any other absence

- Resolve and manage complaints and patient feedback in line with Spire Policy. Understand and share the learning points emerging from patient feedback, developing and delivering action plans to enhance the delivery of the service and driving improvements in patient / carers experience

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the GDPR and Spire Policies

- Promote best practice in health & safety and security



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse or ODP

- Previous experience as a Theatre Manager or equivalent

- Ability to manage, motivate, support, develop and lead the department

- Expert knowledge of clinical practice in the specialty



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking onsite



We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via:



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.



Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.