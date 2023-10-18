CT Radiographer by TFS Healthcare

CT Radiographer

Cambridgeshire

Ongoing contract - Monday to Friday - 9am - 6pm

Band 7

£34- £36 p/h

Are you a CT radiographer seeking a brand-new opportunity, where you can expand on your knowledge and skills, whilst earning market leading pay rates?

TFS Healthcare are seeking a CT Radiographer for a fantastic opportunity based in Cambridgeshire. The successful candidates will need to have at least 12 months UK CT experience, this will be NHS based and will be an ongoing contract for 3-6 months with immediate start.

Benefits you will receive as a CT Radiographer:

Market leading pay rates

Option for flexible or arrange shifts with long-term contracts in advance

Once your contract ends with a client, we can review and place you somewhere that suits your needs

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

Some of the duties as a CT Radiographer:

Producing high quality CT images safely.

Applying anatomical, physiological and radiographic knowledge to ensure the scan is appropriate, justified and meets the needs of the patient.

Ensuring that the patient is safe and comfortable and treated with respect, compassion and dignity.

Collaborating with oncologists and physicians to plan radiotherapy treatment for cancer patients.

Operating CT scanners, nuclear dyes, X-rays, and fluoroscope to obtain radiographic images of patients.

Prioritising patients to complete all scheduled appointments and allow for emergency procedures.

Monitoring the radiographic equipment and supplies and ensuring there are sufficient supplies by submitting purchasing request proactively.

Analysing and reporting the results of x-rays to doctors.

What we require from you as a CT Radiographer:

24-48 months minimum experience in the field

HCPC registration

Must have UK based experience and must have full right to work in the UK

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing healthcare agencies, please apply directly or give us a call for further information on 020 3879 6180.

If you're not available for this opportunity as a CT Radiographer, you can refer a friend or colleague and earn up to £250 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&C's apply)

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.