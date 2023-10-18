Receptionist/Facilities Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Facilities Assistant/Receptionist

Full Time, Permanent

Dorset Rise

We are one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms across England, Wales, and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and general surgery. We also operate a network of private GPs and provide occupational health services to over 700 corporate clients. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom.

The group was founded with the acquisition and re-branding of 25 Bupa hospitals in 2007. Since then, Spire Healthcare has made significant capital investments in its estate and continues to deliver successful and award-winning clinical outcomes and high levels of patient satisfaction. Spire is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250. We were the first private hospital provider to publish outcomes data on our website and we have received awards for our clinical quality and high levels of patient satisfaction.

Spire Healthcare is committed to the highest quality of patient care. Working in partnership with over 8,760 experienced consultants, we delivered tailored, personalised care to approximately 926,500 inpatients, outpatients, and day case patients in 2022.

Patients, consultants, and general practitioners trust Spire Healthcare to deliver the high-quality care they expect from a leading private healthcare provider.

Based in the office 5 days a week with an opportunity to work from home on occasion. Working as front of house with reception daily duties as well as supporting the office manager with conferences and meetings.



Key Responsibilities:

- Welcoming colleagues and guests

- Daily office walk around to check the status of rooms/office space, including IT equipment

- Monitoring and ordering stationery supplies and other adhoc supplies needed

- Monitoring stock for office and conference use

- Maintaining the office on a daily basis and keeping it tidy

- Arranging couriers as and when needed

- Dealing with contractors; both internal and external

- Assist with travel when required; trains and hotel bookings

- Complete monthly expenses

- Assisting with the authorisation of invoices

- Sorting the post on a daily basis, making sure letters go to the relevant departments in timely manner

- Assist with conference setup and break down; moving furniture, checking IT kit works

- Arrange catering for meetings

- Dealing with meeting/desk enquiries

- Assisting with the planning of small and large scale events from concept

- Take outgoing post to the post office when needed

- Ensuring smooth running of office environment including, lighting, heating, air-conditioning, cleaning, to ensure a safe, comfortable place of work

- Liaise with Building Manager/Ground Floor Reception on issues relating to security, car parking, maintenance of common areas

- Maintain Health and Safety Policy



Key Requirements:

- Minimum of 2 years' experience in a similar role

- Excellent communication skills, attention to detail with the ability to prioritise multiple tasks

- Calm under pressure and capable of communicating with all levels in a professional manner

- Forward thinking and proactive approach to problem solving

Desirable

- Trained in Health & Safety, Fire Safety and First Aid

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain, and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and wellbeing of all our colleagues and consultants.

We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful, and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We, therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

